Collision Course: The Dance of the Milky Way and Andromeda

The Milky Way and Andromeda are speeding toward each other, raising the prospect of a galactic merger. A new study suggests less than a 2% chance of collision in the next 5 billion years, increasing to about 50% in 10 billion years. Scientists weigh factors affecting this cosmic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:10 IST
The Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies are racing toward each other at 250,000 miles per hour, spurring speculations of a possible collision. A recent study casts doubt on this scenario, citing a less than 2% chance of occurrence in the next 5 billion years, and approximately 50% probability in the next 10 billion years.

Galaxies colliding resembles an intricate fusion rather than a chaotic crash. 'If the merger happens, it could spell the end for both the Milky Way and Andromeda,' said University of Helsinki astrophysicist Till Sawala, whose study appears in Nature Astronomy. He indicates the future galaxy might assume an elliptical structure post-merger.

The researchers relied on enhanced data from Gaia and Hubble telescopes to simulate the Milky Way's trajectory over 10 billion years. They factored in other local galaxies like the Large Magellanic Cloud, which may influence the odds of a merger, overriding previously only considering the Triangulum galaxy's gravitational pull.

