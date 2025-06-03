Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: Government Steps Up Relief Efforts
Assam's flood situation worsened as the death toll reached 17, impacting over 6.33 lakh people. Seven rivers overflowed, leading to extensive damage. PM Modi and BJP President Nadda expressed concern, assuring full government support. Relief efforts are ongoing, with 223 camps operational and infrastructural damage being addressed.
The flood situation in Assam has worsened significantly, with six more fatalities reported, raising the death toll due to the current year's floods and landslides to 17. An official bulletin confirmed that over 6.33 lakh individuals are affected across 21 districts.
Seven rivers, including Katakhal in Hailakandi district, have crossed danger levels, intensifying the flood impact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern during a conversation with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, promising complete support from the central government.
Chief Minister Sarma surveyed the intensively hit Cachar district, promising expedited aid to those affected. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda called for vigilance, advising locals to heed official advisories. Relief efforts continue, with 223 operational relief camps and several roads and infrastructure damaged.
