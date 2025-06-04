Canada's Wildfires: Smoke Crisis Crosses Continents

Wildfires raging in Canada have caused a significant dip in air quality across parts of North America, reaching as far as Europe. Smoke from the fires led to 'very unhealthy' conditions in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, forcing health warnings and recommended precautions in the affected regions.

Over 27,000 people in Canada have been displaced by the fires, with the majority of smoke in the US originating from blazes located northwest of Winnipeg. Experts have warned residents of affected areas to minimize outdoor activities, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

The phenomenally intense fires have resulted in substantial carbon emissions, which have been detected as far away as Greece. This underscores the widespread environmental and health impacts, with air quality agencies across multiple regions advising the public to take preventative measures to protect their health.

(With inputs from agencies.)