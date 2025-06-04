Blaze Halts Renovation at Delhi's Rajouri Garden
A fire erupted in a delivery company's storage building in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Emergency responders quickly controlled the fire, which began at 8.05 am. The building was under renovation, and the cause remains undetermined.
A fire broke out on the first floor of a building used as a delivery company's storage space in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Wednesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services.
The fire department received an alert at 8.05 am and dispatched four fire tenders to the scene. By 10.15 am, they had managed to control the blaze in the building that was undergoing renovation.
The cause of the fire has not been established yet, with cooling operations continuing, the official added.
