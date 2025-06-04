Left Menu

Blaze Halts Renovation at Delhi's Rajouri Garden

A fire erupted in a delivery company's storage building in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Emergency responders quickly controlled the fire, which began at 8.05 am. The building was under renovation, and the cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:52 IST
Blaze Halts Renovation at Delhi's Rajouri Garden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on the first floor of a building used as a delivery company's storage space in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Wednesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department received an alert at 8.05 am and dispatched four fire tenders to the scene. By 10.15 am, they had managed to control the blaze in the building that was undergoing renovation.

The cause of the fire has not been established yet, with cooling operations continuing, the official added.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025