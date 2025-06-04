Aravalli Green Wall Initiative: A Boost for Biodiversity and Climate Resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Aravalli Green Wall Project on World Environment Day, aiming to reforest the Aravalli range and improve biodiversity, soil fertility, and climate resilience. The project also includes a sustainable transport initiative with electric buses and promises employment opportunities for local communities.
On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Aravalli Green Wall Project, a significant reforestation effort aimed at restoring the 700-kilometer Aravalli mountain range from Delhi to Gujarat.
Announced by the Prime Minister's Office, the initiative includes planting a banyan sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. It strives to boost the biodiversity of the Aravalli range and improve its soil fertility and climate resilience.
This initiative will provide employment opportunities and support India's climate goals. Part of the efforts includes launching 200 electric buses in Delhi to promote clean urban mobility, reflecting the nation's commitment to ecological balance.
