A Cosmic Dream: India's New Space Voyager

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian to step onto the International Space Station. His impending journey marks India's return to manned spaceflight since 1984, bringing immense pride to his family and the nation. Friends and family eagerly await his historic mission's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:49 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to space is being closely followed by his family and friends as he becomes the first Indian to step onto the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for June 10, is a significant moment in India's history.

This expedition symbolizes India's return to manned spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984. Shukla's family expresses immense pride, and his father, Shambhu, speaks of the emotional moments as they count down the days until launch.

The City Montessori School, Shukla's alma mater, is making arrangements for its 62,000 students to watch the mission live, reflecting the educational community's shared excitement in this historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

