The Earth Centre: Transforming Workspaces with Sustainability and Culture

Bangalore, June 4: The Earth Centre (TEC) by Vista Spaces is pioneering a new era in work environments, combining sustainability, cultural involvement, and human-centric design in Whitefield. Far from being just another office complex, TEC merges nature, technology, and cultural elements to challenge traditional workspace norms.

Key features include India's first 1MW Photovoltaic Facade Integrated System and an interactive building facade screen displaying live sustainability metrics. TEC's technology-driven design incorporates adaptive workspaces and smart infrastructure to optimize efficiency and enhance user experience.

The Earth Centre also embeds art, culture, and social engagement into the workspace with permanent sculptures, a curated art gallery, and public event spaces. A focus on biophilic elements and wellness amenities promotes holistic well-being, making TEC a vibrant cultural and urban lifestyle hub.

