The Earth Centre: Transforming Workspaces with Sustainability and Culture

The Earth Centre (TEC) by Vista Spaces in Whitefield, Bangalore, is set to revolutionize workspaces by integrating sustainability, technology, and cultural engagement. Featuring advanced features like a photovoltaic facade, smart infrastructure, and biophilic design, TEC aims to create a cohesive urban ecology that blends work and life seamlessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bangalore, June 4: The Earth Centre (TEC) by Vista Spaces is pioneering a new era in work environments, combining sustainability, cultural involvement, and human-centric design in Whitefield. Far from being just another office complex, TEC merges nature, technology, and cultural elements to challenge traditional workspace norms.

Key features include India's first 1MW Photovoltaic Facade Integrated System and an interactive building facade screen displaying live sustainability metrics. TEC's technology-driven design incorporates adaptive workspaces and smart infrastructure to optimize efficiency and enhance user experience.

The Earth Centre also embeds art, culture, and social engagement into the workspace with permanent sculptures, a curated art gallery, and public event spaces. A focus on biophilic elements and wellness amenities promotes holistic well-being, making TEC a vibrant cultural and urban lifestyle hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

