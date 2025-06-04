Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Jhabua: Nine Dead as Truck Overturns on Van

In Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, nine people, including five minors, were killed when a cement-laden truck overturned onto their van. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yadav expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims. The accident occurred as the group returned from a wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning tragedy struck Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district when a cement-laden truck overturned, crushing a van and killing nine people. The victims, including five minors, were returning from a wedding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance for victims' families. The unfortunate accident took place at approximately 2:30 am near Sanjeli railway crossing in Meghnagar tehsil.

The driver of the truck, which overturned on a temporary road under an under-construction rail overbridge, fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

