Mild Tremor Shakes Amravati: No Casualties Reported

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted the Amravati district in Maharashtra on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS reported that the seismic activity was recorded at 9:57 pm, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

No immediate reports have surfaced regarding any casualties or property damage in the district, situated in the Vidarbha region.

(With inputs from agencies.)