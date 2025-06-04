Left Menu

Mild Tremor Shakes Amravati: No Casualties Reported

A 3.8 magnitude tremor struck Amravati district in Maharashtra on Wednesday night but caused no immediate damage or casualties. The National Centre for Seismology reported the earthquake's occurrence at a depth of 10 km, ensuring limited impact below the surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:27 IST
Mild Tremor Shakes Amravati: No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted the Amravati district in Maharashtra on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS reported that the seismic activity was recorded at 9:57 pm, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

No immediate reports have surfaced regarding any casualties or property damage in the district, situated in the Vidarbha region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025