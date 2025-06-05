Left Menu

Maharashtra's Green Revolution: 10 Crore Trees for a Sustainable Future

Maharashtra aims to plant 10 crore trees to promote a sustainable future. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes transforming tree planting into a people's movement with the participation of various sectors. Utilizing technology and funds, the initiative targets eco-restoration along highways, pilgrimage routes, and areas requiring urgent attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has committed to planting 10 crore trees this year as part of an ambitious initiative to foster a greener and more sustainable future for the state.

Announced on the eve of World Environment Day during a review meeting for the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' campaign, Fadnavis stressed the importance of making tree plantation a people's movement. 'This is not just about numbers but about creating a sustainable future for our state,' he said.

The initiative will employ advanced technology like AI and satellite monitoring for real-time tracking and transparency. The forest department will focus on plantation along highways and pilgrimage routes, with a significant push in regions like Gadchiroli, Beed, Latur, and Jyotiba hills where tree cover needs urgent improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

