Maharashtra's Green Revolution: 10 Crore Trees for a Sustainable Future

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has committed to planting 10 crore trees this year as part of an ambitious initiative to foster a greener and more sustainable future for the state.

Announced on the eve of World Environment Day during a review meeting for the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' campaign, Fadnavis stressed the importance of making tree plantation a people's movement. 'This is not just about numbers but about creating a sustainable future for our state,' he said.

The initiative will employ advanced technology like AI and satellite monitoring for real-time tracking and transparency. The forest department will focus on plantation along highways and pilgrimage routes, with a significant push in regions like Gadchiroli, Beed, Latur, and Jyotiba hills where tree cover needs urgent improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)