Maharashtra's Green Revolution: 10 Crore Trees for a Sustainable Future
Maharashtra aims to plant 10 crore trees to promote a sustainable future. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes transforming tree planting into a people's movement with the participation of various sectors. Utilizing technology and funds, the initiative targets eco-restoration along highways, pilgrimage routes, and areas requiring urgent attention.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has committed to planting 10 crore trees this year as part of an ambitious initiative to foster a greener and more sustainable future for the state.
Announced on the eve of World Environment Day during a review meeting for the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' campaign, Fadnavis stressed the importance of making tree plantation a people's movement. 'This is not just about numbers but about creating a sustainable future for our state,' he said.
The initiative will employ advanced technology like AI and satellite monitoring for real-time tracking and transparency. The forest department will focus on plantation along highways and pilgrimage routes, with a significant push in regions like Gadchiroli, Beed, Latur, and Jyotiba hills where tree cover needs urgent improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Development and Zero Carbon Future
CM Yogi Adityanath's Swift Response to Tragic Accident and Vision for Sustainable Development
Macwin Solar Energy Launches “One Follow, One Tree” Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day
GBA to launch key climate initiatives to celebrate World Environment Day
PM Modi to launch project to restore degraded land in Aravalli range spanning 4 states on World Environment Day: Official sources.