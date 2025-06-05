Left Menu

Manipur's Waters Recede: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Floods

The flood situation in Manipur improved with receding waters from major rivers as the rain intensity lessened. Rescue operations by Assam Rifles and Army under Operation Jalrahat-II continue. Over 1.65 lakh people affected, 4,097 rescued, and crops damaged over 115.59 hectares. One casualty reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST
Manipur's Waters Recede: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Manipur showed signs of improvement on Thursday as water levels receded in major rivers, coinciding with a decrease in the intensity of rain, according to officials.

The Assam Rifles and Army persist in their rescue and relief efforts as part of Operation Jalrahat-II throughout the state, which has been inundated by heavy rainfall since May 31. Despite the challenges, over 1.65 lakh residents have been affected, and 35,242 homes were damaged as the Imphal, Kongba, and Nambul rivers overflowed, breaching several embankments and worsening the situation.

To date, authorities have successfully rescued 4,097 individuals, providing shelter in 78 relief camps. Tragically, a 57-year-old man lost his life after being swept away by a river in Imphal West district on Tuesday. The floods have also inflicted damage on 115.59 hectares of agricultural land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025