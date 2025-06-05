Manipur's Waters Recede: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Floods

The flood situation in Manipur showed signs of improvement on Thursday as water levels receded in major rivers, coinciding with a decrease in the intensity of rain, according to officials.

The Assam Rifles and Army persist in their rescue and relief efforts as part of Operation Jalrahat-II throughout the state, which has been inundated by heavy rainfall since May 31. Despite the challenges, over 1.65 lakh residents have been affected, and 35,242 homes were damaged as the Imphal, Kongba, and Nambul rivers overflowed, breaching several embankments and worsening the situation.

To date, authorities have successfully rescued 4,097 individuals, providing shelter in 78 relief camps. Tragically, a 57-year-old man lost his life after being swept away by a river in Imphal West district on Tuesday. The floods have also inflicted damage on 115.59 hectares of agricultural land.

(With inputs from agencies.)