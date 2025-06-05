Sikkim Leads the Charge Against Plastic Pollution

On World Environment Day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed Sikkim's dedication to the global battle against plastic pollution. He called on the populace to renew commitments towards environmental preservation.

Sikkim, described as a 'living laboratory' of sustainability, pioneered the ban on single-use plastics and promotes eco-friendly substitutes with robust community involvement. The state's recent recognition of Khachoedpalri Lake as a Ramsar site exemplifies its environmental achievements.

Tigers and Snow Leopards caught on camera traps underline Sikkim's flourishing biodiversity. Tamang emphasized that Sikkim's approach to development and ecology serves as a notable model both nationally and internationally, urging collective action to end plastic waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)