Left Menu

Blaze in Janakpuri Sparks Firefighting Response

A fire erupted near Arya Samaj Mandir in Janakpuri, West Delhi, on Thursday. Authorities dispatched eight fire tenders to the site, with no injuries reported so far. The Delhi Fire Service received the alert at 1.11 pm, and fire containment efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:56 IST
Blaze in Janakpuri Sparks Firefighting Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out near Arya Samaj Mandir in Janakpuri, West Delhi, on Thursday, mobilizing local emergency services. Reports indicate that eight fire tenders were deployed to manage the situation.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, providing a relief amid the chaotic scene.

The Delhi Fire Service reported receiving the emergency call at approximately 1.11 pm. Responders are actively battling the blaze, endeavoring to control the flames and prevent further damage.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025