Blaze in Janakpuri Sparks Firefighting Response

A fire broke out near Arya Samaj Mandir in Janakpuri, West Delhi, on Thursday, mobilizing local emergency services. Reports indicate that eight fire tenders were deployed to manage the situation.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, providing a relief amid the chaotic scene.

The Delhi Fire Service reported receiving the emergency call at approximately 1.11 pm. Responders are actively battling the blaze, endeavoring to control the flames and prevent further damage.