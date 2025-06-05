Odisha's Green Vision: 7.5 Crore Saplings for a Sustainable Future
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Odisha's initiative to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year to combat climate change. He emphasized banning single-use plastics and improving air quality through the State Clean Air Programme. Additionally, the state is focusing on wildlife conservation with the 'Aam Similipal' scheme.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing the link between a healthy society and environment, announced the state government's plan to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year. The announcement came during a state-level World Environment Day function.
Majhi highlighted the necessity of a greener environment by referencing initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ki Naam,' under which over 6.5 crore trees have already been planted. Additionally, he stressed the need to reduce the use of single-use plastics, which contribute to climate change and pollution.
The state is also advancing its efforts to improve air quality with the State Clean Air Programme targeting densely populated areas. Moreover, the 'Aam Similipal' scheme has been launched to support wildlife and plant conservation. Recognized efforts include awards for 'Prakriti Mitra' and 'Prakriti Dutha' for notable environmental achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Launches Campaign 'One Nation, One Mission' to Combat Plastic Pollution
One Nation, One Mission: Ending Plastic Pollution Across India
World Environment Day: UN sounds alarm on plastic pollution crisis
Special Campaign of tree plantation and cleaning drive Launched by Ravindra Waikar, MP Loksabha and Manisha Waikar for martyrs "Ek PER SHAHEED KE NAAM"
Arunachal Pradesh Leads Charge in 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution'