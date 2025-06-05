Left Menu

Odisha's Green Vision: 7.5 Crore Saplings for a Sustainable Future

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Odisha's initiative to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year to combat climate change. He emphasized banning single-use plastics and improving air quality through the State Clean Air Programme. Additionally, the state is focusing on wildlife conservation with the 'Aam Similipal' scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:11 IST
Odisha's Green Vision: 7.5 Crore Saplings for a Sustainable Future
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing the link between a healthy society and environment, announced the state government's plan to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year. The announcement came during a state-level World Environment Day function.

Majhi highlighted the necessity of a greener environment by referencing initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ki Naam,' under which over 6.5 crore trees have already been planted. Additionally, he stressed the need to reduce the use of single-use plastics, which contribute to climate change and pollution.

The state is also advancing its efforts to improve air quality with the State Clean Air Programme targeting densely populated areas. Moreover, the 'Aam Similipal' scheme has been launched to support wildlife and plant conservation. Recognized efforts include awards for 'Prakriti Mitra' and 'Prakriti Dutha' for notable environmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025