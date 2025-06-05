Odisha's Green Vision: 7.5 Crore Saplings for a Sustainable Future

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing the link between a healthy society and environment, announced the state government's plan to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year. The announcement came during a state-level World Environment Day function.

Majhi highlighted the necessity of a greener environment by referencing initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ki Naam,' under which over 6.5 crore trees have already been planted. Additionally, he stressed the need to reduce the use of single-use plastics, which contribute to climate change and pollution.

The state is also advancing its efforts to improve air quality with the State Clean Air Programme targeting densely populated areas. Moreover, the 'Aam Similipal' scheme has been launched to support wildlife and plant conservation. Recognized efforts include awards for 'Prakriti Mitra' and 'Prakriti Dutha' for notable environmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)