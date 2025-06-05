Left Menu

Mumbai's Green Revolution: Turning Cartons into Community Benches

The Carton Recycling Relay, launched by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rotary Club of Bombay Mid City, and Tetra Pak India, aims to convert used beverage cartons into garden benches in Mumbai's parks. Citizens are encouraged to participate, emphasizing community engagement and sustainable, circular economy practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:15 IST
Mumbai's Green Revolution: Turning Cartons into Community Benches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rotary Club of Bombay Mid City, and Tetra Pak India have launched the Carton Recycling Relay, a citywide campaign to turn used beverage cartons into garden benches for Mumbai's public parks. This initiative, designed to highlight the principles of recycling and community involvement, aims to collect 2.5 lakh cartons to create 25 durable benches.

During the campaign launch, benches made from recycled cartons were donated to Patwardhan Park in Bandra. Attendees included BMC officials, Tetra Pak representatives, and Rotary Club leaders, who lauded the collaboration for fostering sustainable public spaces. A cartoon-shaped bin will circulate the city, encouraging the deposit of used cartons at over 50 drop-off points.

This effort is part of Tetra Pak's 'Go Green' program initiated in 2010 in collaboration with local entities. It emphasizes citizen-led recycling, with the collected cartons being transformed into community assets like benches and desks, underscoring Tetra Pak's longstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025