Mumbai's Green Revolution: Turning Cartons into Community Benches

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rotary Club of Bombay Mid City, and Tetra Pak India have launched the Carton Recycling Relay, a citywide campaign to turn used beverage cartons into garden benches for Mumbai's public parks. This initiative, designed to highlight the principles of recycling and community involvement, aims to collect 2.5 lakh cartons to create 25 durable benches.

During the campaign launch, benches made from recycled cartons were donated to Patwardhan Park in Bandra. Attendees included BMC officials, Tetra Pak representatives, and Rotary Club leaders, who lauded the collaboration for fostering sustainable public spaces. A cartoon-shaped bin will circulate the city, encouraging the deposit of used cartons at over 50 drop-off points.

This effort is part of Tetra Pak's 'Go Green' program initiated in 2010 in collaboration with local entities. It emphasizes citizen-led recycling, with the collected cartons being transformed into community assets like benches and desks, underscoring Tetra Pak's longstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental innovation.

