Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bustling Chandni Chowk: Rapid Response Averts Tragedy
A fire erupted at a shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday evening, leading to a swift response from the fire department. Eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A blaze erupted at a shop located in the bustling Chandni Chowk area of central Delhi on Thursday evening. The Delhi Fire Services swiftly dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene in a concerted effort to quell the flames.
The alarm was raised at approximately 5.51 pm from shop number 419, situated on Splendid Road within the Paiwalan neighborhood, according to a fire department official. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to bring the situation under control.
Thus far, there have been no reported injuries or casualties, although the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, a senior official stated.
