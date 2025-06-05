Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bustling Chandni Chowk: Rapid Response Averts Tragedy

A blaze erupted at a shop located in the bustling Chandni Chowk area of central Delhi on Thursday evening. The Delhi Fire Services swiftly dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene in a concerted effort to quell the flames.

The alarm was raised at approximately 5.51 pm from shop number 419, situated on Splendid Road within the Paiwalan neighborhood, according to a fire department official. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to bring the situation under control.

Thus far, there have been no reported injuries or casualties, although the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, a senior official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)