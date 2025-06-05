Political Role Swaps on the Expressway: Maharashtra's Dynamic Leadership

The recent inauguration of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway was marked by a symbolic event as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Eknath Shinde, switched roles by swapping the driver's seat during an inspection run. This act resonates with their actual political role changes in recent years, where Shinde was briefly the CM, and Fadnavis served as deputy.

The new expressway is a major infrastructural milestone, reducing the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 18 to just 8 hours. For the inspection, Shinde drove an Audi initially, accompanied by Fadnavis and Deputy Ajit Pawar. On return, Fadnavis took control of a Lexus, signaling a smooth partnership among the state's top political leaders.

Deputy CM Pawar's slip referring to Shinde as 'chief minister' invoked laughter, symbolizing the fluid political dynamics within Maharashtra. The event was also a testament to Fadnavis' long-term infrastructure vision, having initiated the project during his first tenure as CM, now completed under his resumed leadership.

