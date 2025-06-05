Battling the Deluge: Assam's Struggle Against Floods
The flood situation in Assam is gradually improving, although 21 lives have been claimed to date with over 5.5 lakh people affected across 12 districts. Relief operations continue, with the administration providing essential supplies to flood victims. Embankments and infrastructure have sustained severe damage in many regions.
Assam witnessed slight relief in its flood situation on Thursday, yet the tally of lives lost rose by two, with over 5.5 lakh individuals in 12 districts enduring the aftermath, officials report. To date, 21 fatalities have occurred due to floods and landslides this year.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's report indicates numerous districts, including Sribhumi and Hailakandi, have been severely hit. Relief efforts are actively underway, with authorities distributing food supplies to support the affected populace.
Severe damage to infrastructure and agriculture remains a concern, with flooding affecting transportation such as railway services. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized plans to improve drainage systems to mitigate future flooding impacts.
