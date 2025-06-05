Delhi's Weather Pattern Shifts: Rising Temps and Air Quality Concerns

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual increase in Delhi's maximum temperature, rising by five to seven degrees Celsius over the coming days. Despite the warming trend, no heatwave conditions are expected, offering some relief amidst the escalating temperatures.

Delhi has witnessed notably lower temperatures in recent days, with both minimum and maximum temperatures staying well below normal. Additionally, south-westerly winds reached speeds of up to 19 kmph on Tuesday, signaling a changing weather pattern.

May has seen a significant surplus in rainfall, with Safdarjung weather station recording over 500% above normal levels. However, Delhi's air quality has slipped into the poor category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 203, worsening environmental concerns as temperatures continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)