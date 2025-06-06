Colombia's Battle Against Deforestation: Progress and Challenges in 2025

In a significant environmental milestone, Colombia reported a 33% reduction in deforestation during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, as announced by the Environment Ministry. This achievement is attributed to enhanced community partnerships and rigorous action against environmental offenses.

During a press briefing, Environment Minister Lena Estrada Añokazi conveyed that deforestation significantly declined from 40,219 hectares in early 2024 to 27,000 hectares within the first months of this year. The Amazon remains the focal point, with 69% of the country's deforestation concentrated there. However, a noteworthy 54% deforestation reduction was achieved in national parks like Tinigua, Chiribiquete, and La Macarena.

Estrada highlighted that ongoing efforts, including community agreements and collaboration with the Defense Ministry and Attorney General's Office, were pivotal in these results. Despite these efforts, Colombia's inspector general warned that threats from illegal activities continue to challenge conservation efforts. The government is spearheading a territorial action plan to engage local and Indigenous authorities further.