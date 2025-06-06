Intensified Assaults Strike the Heart of Kyiv: A City Under Siege

In a heightened intensification of hostile engagements, Russia unleashed a continuous onslaught of missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv overnight, resulting in large explosions throughout the Ukrainian capital, as reported by Reuters correspondents.

By dawn on Friday, officials confirmed the death of one individual and provided an update that 20 others sustained injuries, 16 of whom required hospitalization.

The city's metro system experienced disruptions following damage from an attack on a train, and fires erupted in residential zones due to the aerial assault.