Intensified Assaults Strike the Heart of Kyiv: A City Under Siege
Russia launched a relentless missile and drone assault on Kyiv, leading to explosions that killed one and wounded 20. Kyiv's metro was disrupted, and fires broke out in residential areas. Meanwhile, Ukraine responded with strategic drone strikes on Russian bombers, intensifying the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:58 IST
In a heightened intensification of hostile engagements, Russia unleashed a continuous onslaught of missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv overnight, resulting in large explosions throughout the Ukrainian capital, as reported by Reuters correspondents.
By dawn on Friday, officials confirmed the death of one individual and provided an update that 20 others sustained injuries, 16 of whom required hospitalization.
The city's metro system experienced disruptions following damage from an attack on a train, and fires erupted in residential zones due to the aerial assault.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Defence Shoots Down 105 Ukrainian Drones
Moscow's Sky Defense: A Close Encounter with Drones
Greece Amplifies Wildfire Defense with Drones and Firefighters
Explosions Amidst Flames: Landmines Detonate in Poonch Forest Fire
Ukraine’s Kyiv comes under massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city, reports AP.RHL RHL