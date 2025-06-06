Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious Infrastructure Push: Metro Expansion and More

The Telangana government plans to expand the Metro Rail network by over 86 km, costing Rs 19,579 crore. Proposals will be sent to the Centre for approval. The cabinet also named an earth sciences university after Manmohan Singh and proposed financial and employment benefits for SHG members and state employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:09 IST
In a major infrastructure move, the Telangana government has outlined plans to extend the Metro Rail network in the region by over 86 kilometers. This expansion comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 19,579 crore, as informed by Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy after a state cabinet meeting.

The state aims to partner with the Centre for this development, urging Union Ministers from Telangana and BJP representatives to rally support for the proposal. Additionally, the cabinet decided to honor the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by naming a proposed earth sciences university in Bhadradri-Kothagudem after him, recognizing his role in Telangana's formation.

The cabinet also focused on welfare measures, including financial support for relatives of deceased women SHG members and enhanced Dearness Allowances for state employees. Plans to establish a health trust for employees, with contributions from both employees and the government, were also unveiled.

