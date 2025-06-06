IAEA Chief Visits Syria to Resolve Safeguards Issues, Boost Health and Agriculture

In a historic and forward-looking visit, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi traveled to Syria this week, marking a significant step in both addressing lingering safeguards concerns and expanding peaceful uses of nuclear science to benefit Syrian citizens. The visit signaled a new phase of cooperation, with the IAEA engaging with the Syrian government on initiatives ranging from cancer care and radiotherapy to food security and water management — all while reinforcing commitments to nuclear non-proliferation and transparency.

Resolving Safeguards Issues with Unprecedented Access

On 4 June 2025, Director General Grossi met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus, commending the President’s decision to grant immediate and unrestricted access to previously restricted nuclear sites. This move was widely viewed as a breakthrough in clarifying long-standing safeguards issues related to Syria’s nuclear past.

Grossi acknowledged the country’s new willingness to cooperate, stating:

“With a new government committed to engaging with the international community, we have an opportunity to resolve outstanding issues.”

IAEA verification teams were able to conduct on-the-ground inspections during Grossi’s visit, part of an effort to close a complex chapter in Syria’s nuclear history. The Director General praised President Al-Sharaa for showing “courage in cooperating with full transparency,” allowing the country to redirect focus toward development priorities.

Memorandum of Understanding for Development Cooperation

In addition to meeting the President, Grossi also held high-level discussions with Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement outlines enhanced collaboration between Syria and the IAEA in key areas including:

Cancer control and radiotherapy development

Food security and sustainable agriculture

Capacity building for medical and technical professionals

This formal framework paves the way for long-term IAEA engagement in rebuilding essential infrastructure and supporting Syria's development goals.

Strengthening Cancer Care Through the Rays of Hope Initiative

Syria’s healthcare system, heavily strained by years of conflict, has suffered from limited access to advanced cancer treatment services. More than 1,400 Syrian women are diagnosed each year with gynecological cancers, yet specialized therapies like brachytherapy remain largely unavailable.

To address this, the IAEA — through its Rays of Hope Initiative — is spearheading efforts to establish Syria’s first fully equipped brachytherapy suite at Al-Biruni Hospital in Damascus. The suite is being funded with financial support from the Government of Italy, and includes:

Brachytherapy machines

CT scanners

Other essential radiology and nuclear medicine tools

Grossi emphasized that alongside equipment delivery, intensive clinical training for radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and technologists will be provided to ensure sustained local expertise.

“We are supporting the reconstruction of Syria’s radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and radiology services,” Grossi said.

Atoms4Food: Using Science to Secure Food Supplies

Beyond healthcare, the IAEA is working with Syria under its Atoms4Food initiative to combat food insecurity and enhance agricultural resilience. Nuclear techniques are being deployed to address multiple challenges, including:

Crop development and yield optimization

Water resource management

Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) for pest control

Soil fertility and salinity monitoring

Grossi highlighted the urgency of this work, especially in light of Syria’s ongoing recovery from conflict and environmental stress:

“Food security is of great importance to Syria, and the IAEA is well-positioned to assist.”

Technical Missions and Training in Radiation Safety

Earlier in 2025, an IAEA expert mission assessed Syria’s Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratory (SSDL) at the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria (AECS). The team offered key recommendations to strengthen radiation safety protocols and improve the country’s national radiotherapy services.

In parallel, international experts conducted practical workshops and technical training sessions in Damascus to introduce advanced radiotherapy techniques, ensuring clinical staff are equipped with the knowledge to deliver quality care using newly supplied equipment.

Earthquake Recovery Support and Logistics

In response to the devastating earthquake of February 2023, the IAEA has already delivered critical medical and diagnostic equipment to Syria, including:

Portable and mobile X-ray machines

Ultrasound units

Non-destructive testing devices

These efforts reflect the Agency’s growing role in disaster response and humanitarian support, particularly in countries grappling with complex emergencies.

The success of Grossi’s recent visit was made possible with logistical support from the Government of Italy, reinforcing Italy’s role as a key partner in nuclear diplomacy and development aid.

The IAEA’s expanding engagement with Syria marks a transformative chapter in the country’s recovery — not only addressing historical compliance issues but opening doors to cutting-edge science that can help rebuild public health, agriculture, and economic resilience. As Grossi concluded, “We’re opening a new chapter for Syria and its people.”