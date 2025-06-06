Peat Bog Battles: Tradition vs. Green Transition in Rural Ireland

In rural Ireland, a clash between traditional practices and environmental sustainability is unfolding over peat harvesting. While peat provides a low-cost energy source with cultural significance, it also contributes to habitat destruction and carbon emissions.

The European Union's push for stricter enforcement of environmental laws has sparked opposition from local communities, who accuse policymakers of being out of touch with rural realities.

With Ireland facing potential fines for missing carbon targets, the government is exploring renewable energy alternatives and rewetting projects to restore peatlands, aiming to balance tradition with ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)