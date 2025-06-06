Swift Response Prevents Major Blaze at Revenue Building

A sudden fire engulfed Room 238 in Delhi's Revenue Building at ITO on Friday, as confirmed by the authorities. Despite the alarming situation, no casualties have been reported.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the scene at approximately 10 am, deploying seven fire tenders to control the blaze. The fire originated from the office of Indian Revenue Service officer, B V Gerangal. Officials reported that the flames were subdued within 20 minutes of their arrival.

The incident, triggered by malfunctioning air conditioning cables, resulted in damage to electronic devices and official documents. Evacuation measures for the affected room and nearby areas were promptly implemented, and authorities have involved the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

