Modi Inaugurates Bridges and USBRL Project Amidst Concerns Over Pakistan's Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan for attacks targeting tourism in Kashmir, particularly in Pahalgam, aimed at disrupting peace and livelihoods. He inaugurated key infrastructure, including the world's highest Chenab bridge and the USBRL project, enhancing connectivity and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:28 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday castigated Pakistan for attacking tourism in Pahalgam, Kashmir, alleging it seeks to stir communal clashes and hurt local livelihoods dependent on tourism. The remarks came during the inauguration of the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river.

Modi, marking the launch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line Project, portrayed it as a symbol of a new and empowered Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the construction of the Anji bridge, calling both infrastructural feats gateways to regional prosperity.

Emphasizing the importance of connectivity, Modi inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore, including direct train service to the valley. The USBRL project seeks to provide all-weather rail connectivity, driving socio-economic integration in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

