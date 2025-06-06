Daring Rescue in Sikkim: Tourists Airlifted to Safety Amidst Landslide Chaos

A daring rescue operation unfolded in Chaten, North Sikkim, where 44 stranded tourists were airlifted to safety amidst challenging weather conditions on Friday. The evacuation, executed by multiple helicopter sorties, concluded the day's efforts as the state meticulously planned the rescues of those in the landslide-hit area.

The operation successfully concluded after all the stranded individuals, including 17 locals, were transported to Greenfield Airport in Pakyong. It marked a pivotal moment in disaster recovery as state officials showcased commitment to locals and tourists affected by the natural calamity.

Previous rescues faced setbacks from adverse weather, but efforts continued with diligence. Sadly, the landslide claimed the lives of three army personnel while six others remain missing. Search operations persist as authorities aim to locate the missing soldiers, ensuring comprehensive disaster management and recovery in the region.