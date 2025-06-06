Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Sikkim: Tourists Airlifted to Safety Amidst Landslide Chaos

In a dramatic rescue operation in Chaten, North Sikkim, 44 stranded tourists were successfully evacuated by helicopter following a landslide. Despite initial challenges due to harsh weather, officials confirmed the operation's completion. The state continues to assist and monitor the region, ensuring the safety of locals and tourists alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:18 IST
Daring Rescue in Sikkim: Tourists Airlifted to Safety Amidst Landslide Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring rescue operation unfolded in Chaten, North Sikkim, where 44 stranded tourists were airlifted to safety amidst challenging weather conditions on Friday. The evacuation, executed by multiple helicopter sorties, concluded the day's efforts as the state meticulously planned the rescues of those in the landslide-hit area.

The operation successfully concluded after all the stranded individuals, including 17 locals, were transported to Greenfield Airport in Pakyong. It marked a pivotal moment in disaster recovery as state officials showcased commitment to locals and tourists affected by the natural calamity.

Previous rescues faced setbacks from adverse weather, but efforts continued with diligence. Sadly, the landslide claimed the lives of three army personnel while six others remain missing. Search operations persist as authorities aim to locate the missing soldiers, ensuring comprehensive disaster management and recovery in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025