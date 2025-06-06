Left Menu

Nurturing Green: Beyond Symbolic Plantation on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, the Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) emphasizes sustainable environmental practices. ICIM Chairman Satendra Singh advocates for responsible tree planting, stressing the importance of post-plantation care and appropriate timing. Singh encourages awareness-building activities in June, urging a long-term commitment to nurturing planted trees.

In recognition of World Environment Day, the Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) is urging a shift from symbolic tree planting to sustainable and responsible environmental practices. Under the leadership of prominent environmentalist Satendra Singh, ICIM champions post-plantation care, emphasizing that planting is just the beginning of a commitment to nurturing and maintaining greenery.

Singh points out the importance of timing in India, where regional climate factors dictate the best planting periods. The most favorable period for planting in most Indian states starts in July, aligning with Guru Purnima when natural rainfall supports sapling growth.

In June, ICIM recommends focusing on awareness initiatives rather than precipitous plantation activities. The month should be dedicated to educating through seminars, workshops, and campaigns, urging industries and individuals to engage in long-term environmental responsibility and care.

