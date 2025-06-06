Navin's Triumphs Again: Third Consecutive PMAY Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing

Navin's, recognized as South India's trusted real estate developer, has clinched the esteemed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) award for the third consecutive year. This recognition celebrates Navin's outstanding contribution to the affordable housing sector, particularly for Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0.

The award, presented by Shri Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was received by Mr. N. Kalyanaraman, COO of Navin's, at a ceremony in New Delhi. Navin's is the only Tamil Nadu real estate developer to attain this prestigious accolade.

Organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the PMAY awards assess projects based on various criteria including design innovation, structural quality, and timely delivery. Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0, based in Medavakkam, Chennai, exemplifies these standards by merging modern architecture with sustainable design, solidifying Navin's legacy as a leader in the affordable housing domain.