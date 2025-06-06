Left Menu

Delhi Government Releases Over Rs 900 Crore for Urban Development

The Delhi government has disbursed over Rs 900 crore to local urban bodies for development, including Rs 820 crore to MCD and Rs 146 crore to DJB for free water. The initiative aims to ensure every Delhi household receives clean water and accelerate city development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:42 IST
Delhi Government Releases Over Rs 900 Crore for Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced the release of over Rs 900 crore to urban local bodies for development projects. This includes a substantial allocation of Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Rs 146 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for its free drinking water initiative.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to providing clean and sufficient drinking water to every citizen, stating that it's a fundamental right. Gupta highlighted the importance of strengthening institutions like the DJB to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

An additional Rs 8 crore was allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board. The chief minister criticized past governments for inconsistent funding, stressing the current administration's goal of timely and complete fund disbursement under the Basic Tax Assignment framework.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025