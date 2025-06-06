Delhi Government Releases Over Rs 900 Crore for Urban Development
The Delhi government has disbursed over Rs 900 crore to local urban bodies for development, including Rs 820 crore to MCD and Rs 146 crore to DJB for free water. The initiative aims to ensure every Delhi household receives clean water and accelerate city development projects.
The Delhi government announced the release of over Rs 900 crore to urban local bodies for development projects. This includes a substantial allocation of Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Rs 146 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for its free drinking water initiative.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to providing clean and sufficient drinking water to every citizen, stating that it's a fundamental right. Gupta highlighted the importance of strengthening institutions like the DJB to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.
An additional Rs 8 crore was allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board. The chief minister criticized past governments for inconsistent funding, stressing the current administration's goal of timely and complete fund disbursement under the Basic Tax Assignment framework.
