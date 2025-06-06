Steel Giants: Building the World's Tallest Railway Bridge

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has played a pivotal role in constructing the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir by supplying 16,000 tonnes of steel. This major project, led predominantly by the Bhilai Steel Plant, highlights India's engineering prowess.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the development, including the tallest railway bridge and other projects in the region. The train service launch to the Kashmir Valley marked a new chapter in connectivity, promising enhanced economic and social benefits for the area.

The Bhilai Steel Plant's contribution was significant, providing various steel products to the effort. The marvel not only stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower but is also designed to resist extreme natural forces, reflecting SAIL's commitment to innovation and engineering excellence.