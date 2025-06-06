Assam Flood Crisis: Wildlife Sanctuaries Battle Rising Waters

Assam faces an ongoing flood crisis, impacting over 4.43 lakh people across 16 districts. Major rivers are showing a receding trend, yet the situation remains dire, with 1,296 villages and 16,558.59 hectares of cropland still submerged. Relief efforts continue as displaced residents seek shelter in relief camps.

No new fatalities have been reported, though a person remains missing in Kamrup (Metro) district. The floods and landslides, triggered by intense rainfall, have claimed 21 lives so far. Infrastructure repairs are promised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Barak Valley to assess the damage.

Wildlife sanctuaries face severe impacts, with Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park inundated. Rangers work tirelessly to protect animals and prevent poaching. Flood waters have forced wildlife to higher ground, with patrols increased and boats deployed for monitoring. The situation remains under close watch, with efforts to mitigate the impact on wildlife continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)