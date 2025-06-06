Delhi Takes Major Strides in Waste Reduction with Okhla Biomining Project

An innovative biomining project is set to transform the Okhla landfill into a flattened waste-free zone by December, as stated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday.

During the launch of an initiative to plant 8,000 bamboo saplings on a recently cleared two-acre area, Saxena highlighted the significance of reducing the city's pollution levels through increased greenery. Biomining, utilizing bio-organisms to decompose waste, plays a crucial role in this eco-friendly mission.

As Delhi faces a daily influx of 11,000 tonnes of waste, the local government's commitment to removing the city's three main garbage mountains is evident. Plans to construct additional waste-to-energy plants aim to significantly boost waste processing from 7,000 to 15,000 tonnes per day, addressing the legacy waste issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)