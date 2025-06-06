Delhi Takes Major Strides in Waste Reduction with Okhla Biomining Project
The Okhla landfill in Delhi is undergoing biomining to flatten the garbage hill by December. This process involves treating waste with bio-organisms. An initiative to plant bamboo and other plants on cleared land aims to reduce pollution. Efforts are also underway to increase waste processing capacity in the city.
An innovative biomining project is set to transform the Okhla landfill into a flattened waste-free zone by December, as stated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday.
During the launch of an initiative to plant 8,000 bamboo saplings on a recently cleared two-acre area, Saxena highlighted the significance of reducing the city's pollution levels through increased greenery. Biomining, utilizing bio-organisms to decompose waste, plays a crucial role in this eco-friendly mission.
As Delhi faces a daily influx of 11,000 tonnes of waste, the local government's commitment to removing the city's three main garbage mountains is evident. Plans to construct additional waste-to-energy plants aim to significantly boost waste processing from 7,000 to 15,000 tonnes per day, addressing the legacy waste issue.
