Engineering Triumph: Chenab Bridge Rises Above Himalayan Challenges

The Chenab Bridge, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, is India’s tallest railway bridge, constructed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited. Facing steep Himalayan slopes, the team initially used mules for transport until roads were built. The project highlights India's engineering prowess with innovative construction techniques and significant challenges conquered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In its ambitious quest to bridge Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail, the Chenab Bridge stands tall as an engineering marvel amidst the Himalayas. Constructed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the project faced the daunting task of navigating steep mountain slopes with limited initial access.

Ingeniously overcoming these challenges, the team relied on mules and horses to transport materials, gradually building temporary roads for increased site accessibility. Key milestones included the construction of a 11-km road north of the river and a 12-km road south, enabling smoother project execution.

In a display of engineering mastery, heavy machinery, crossbar cable cranes, and advanced techniques like cantilever construction culminated in the erection of the Chenab Bridge, now the world's highest railway bridge, standing 35 meters taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this national achievement by inaugurating the structure.

