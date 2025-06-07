Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Trampled by Elephant in Jharkhand

A 59-year-old woman named Kunti Devi was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand, India. Despite efforts to escape alongside other women, she was unable to survive the attack. Her family received a compensation of Rs 60,000 from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Woman Trampled by Elephant in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district met a tragic fate after being trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday, according to official reports.

Kunti Devi, identified as a resident of Anda village under the Nimdih police station, was out gathering mahua seeds with other women when a herd of elephants attacked. While her companions managed to flee, Kunti was unable to escape and succumbed to the attack, stated Shashi Pratap Ranjan, an officer of the Chandil forest range.

The victim's family was provided with a compensation of Rs 60,000. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025