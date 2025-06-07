Tragedy Strikes: Woman Trampled by Elephant in Jharkhand

A 59-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district met a tragic fate after being trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday, according to official reports.

Kunti Devi, identified as a resident of Anda village under the Nimdih police station, was out gathering mahua seeds with other women when a herd of elephants attacked. While her companions managed to flee, Kunti was unable to escape and succumbed to the attack, stated Shashi Pratap Ranjan, an officer of the Chandil forest range.

The victim's family was provided with a compensation of Rs 60,000. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)