Tragedy Strikes: Woman Trampled by Elephant in Jharkhand
A 59-year-old woman named Kunti Devi was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand, India. Despite efforts to escape alongside other women, she was unable to survive the attack. Her family received a compensation of Rs 60,000 from officials.
A 59-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district met a tragic fate after being trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday, according to official reports.
Kunti Devi, identified as a resident of Anda village under the Nimdih police station, was out gathering mahua seeds with other women when a herd of elephants attacked. While her companions managed to flee, Kunti was unable to escape and succumbed to the attack, stated Shashi Pratap Ranjan, an officer of the Chandil forest range.
The victim's family was provided with a compensation of Rs 60,000. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region.
