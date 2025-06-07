Left Menu

NHAI Raises Alarm Over Delayed Plantation on Urban Extension Road-II

The National Highways Authority of India has raised concerns about delays in the compensatory plantation work by the Delhi Development Authority for the Urban Extension Road-II project. Despite depositing funds in 2021 for tree plantation, the work remains incomplete, with discrepancies found in the reported and actual number of trees planted.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expressed concern over delays in the compensatory plantation work associated with the Urban Extension Road-II project. This issue, involving the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has highlighted significant discrepancies between reported and actual plantation achievements.

According to official communications between NHAI and DDA, the former deposited Rs 55.10 crore with the latter in 2021 to facilitate the plantation of 64,080 trees. However, a joint site inspection revealed that only 24,887 trees had been planted, in contrast to the 57,280 reported by DDA in their August 2024 letter.

This matter has now reached the Chief Secretary's level, with NHAI urging the forest department to finish the remaining plantation work and calling on DDA to reimburse the unutilized funds. The project, envisioned as Delhi's third ring road, is key to easing traffic by integrating with major expressways and improving regional connectivity.

