Tragedy Strikes: Six Teenagers Go Missing in Godavari River

In a tragic turn of events, six teenagers disappeared from the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, on Saturday evening. The group had entered the river for a bath near Mahadevpur mandal, according to preliminary reports provided by local officials.

A swift search operation is currently in progress to trace the missing teenagers. Police forces, along with fire department personnel and other agencies, are collaborating in this urgent mission.

With the community on edge following the incident, authorities are prioritizing the investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event and ensure the safety of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)