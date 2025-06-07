Tragedy Strikes: Six Teenagers Go Missing in Godavari River
Six teenagers went missing while bathing in the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Telangana. A search operation involving police and fire personnel is underway to locate them. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mahadevpur mandal, and officials are working urgently to gather more information.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, six teenagers disappeared from the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, on Saturday evening. The group had entered the river for a bath near Mahadevpur mandal, according to preliminary reports provided by local officials.
A swift search operation is currently in progress to trace the missing teenagers. Police forces, along with fire department personnel and other agencies, are collaborating in this urgent mission.
With the community on edge following the incident, authorities are prioritizing the investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event and ensure the safety of those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief
Three killed, one injured as car hits tree, crashes into electricity lamp post in Bhopal: Police.
Delhi Police Tightens Net: 121 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration