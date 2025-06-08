Left Menu

Powerful Quake Rocks Columbia

A significant magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Columbia on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Columbia on Sunday, shaking the region with considerable force. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event.

According to GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles, making it quite shallow and more likely to cause surface damage.

Efforts are underway to assess the full extent of the impact on local communities and infrastructure, as emergency teams respond to the situation.

