Powerful Quake Rocks Columbia

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Columbia on Sunday, shaking the region with considerable force. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event.

According to GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles, making it quite shallow and more likely to cause surface damage.

Efforts are underway to assess the full extent of the impact on local communities and infrastructure, as emergency teams respond to the situation.