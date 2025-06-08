Pledging for a Plastic-Free Ocean: A Call to Action

BJD President and Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik urged the public to avoid polluting oceans with plastic waste. His appeal coincided with World Oceans Day, emphasizing oceans as vital for sustaining Earth's life by generating oxygen and regulating climate.

Greenpeace India marked the day with a sand art installation at Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark, illustrating the ocean's crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, climate regulation, and supporting coastal livelihoods.

The environmental group highlighted the recent sinking of a cargo ship off Kerala's coast as indicative of broader oceanic challenges including pollution, climate change, and overfishing affecting Indian shores from Odisha to Kerala.