Delhi's Transformation: New Tunnel Project Paves the Way for Modern Infrastructure

In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the Centre's greenlight for infrastructure projects valued at Rs 24,000 crore. This includes an ambitious five-km tunnel project linking Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur and Nelson Mandela Road.

Set to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, the tunnel is slated to begin construction early next year. It will feature two underground tubes with three lanes each, thereby ensuring a seamless alternate route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram.

Gupta emphasized the tunnel's state-of-the-art facilities, including ventilation, fire safety, and CCTV surveillance, alongside its role in easing congestion on key routes like NH-48 and providing vital connectivity to major expressways. This initiative is hailed as pivotal for Delhi's future infrastructure.