Delhi's Transformation: New Tunnel Project Paves the Way for Modern Infrastructure

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the Centre's approval of projects worth Rs 24,000 crore to reduce traffic and pollution. A key initiative includes a Rs 3,500 crore tunnel connecting Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur with Nelson Mandela Road. Expected to commence next year, this project promises a congestion-free route.

Updated: 08-06-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the Centre's greenlight for infrastructure projects valued at Rs 24,000 crore. This includes an ambitious five-km tunnel project linking Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur and Nelson Mandela Road.

Set to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, the tunnel is slated to begin construction early next year. It will feature two underground tubes with three lanes each, thereby ensuring a seamless alternate route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram.

Gupta emphasized the tunnel's state-of-the-art facilities, including ventilation, fire safety, and CCTV surveillance, alongside its role in easing congestion on key routes like NH-48 and providing vital connectivity to major expressways. This initiative is hailed as pivotal for Delhi's future infrastructure.

