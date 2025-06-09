Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at E-Rickshaw Charging Station

A fatal fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area claimed two lives. Initial reports suggest the blaze started during the charging process. Investigations are ongoing, as authorities work to determine the exact cause.

Updated: 09-06-2025 08:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed two lives at an e-rickshaw charging station in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at 11.32 pm in Kodi Colony, with authorities receiving an emergency call that prompted the dispatch of four fire tenders to the scene.

Investigations are focusing on the possibility that the blaze began during the charging of an e-rickshaw. The victims, Sashi (24) and Bablu (60), were found dead at the scene. A forensic and crime team visited to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

