Tragedy in Bowbazar: Century-Old Building Collapse Claims Life
A century-old building collapse in Kolkata's Bowbazar area claimed the life of construction worker Ashutosh Adhikary. The collapse left the third floor destroyed and several others hospitalized. Adhikary, from South 24 Parganas, was among the five workers present at the time of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:49 IST
A construction labourer tragically lost his life following the collapse of a century-old building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area, police confirmed on Monday.
The deceased, 37-year-old Ashutosh Adhikary from Bidyadharipally, South 24 Parganas, was part of a team working on the third floor when it caved in on Sunday.
Emergency services, including Bowbazar Police and Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group, promptly arrived at the scene. Adhikary was declared dead at the hospital while his fellow workers were treated and released. Most residents in the building were tenants, according to authorities.
