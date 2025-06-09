Blaze Disrupts Morning at Sanjay Lake Metro Station
A fire erupted in the server room of Sanjay Lake Metro Station in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, likely due to a short circuit. The fire department responded with four tenders and managed to control the blaze within two hours.
A fire erupted in the server room of the Sanjay Lake Metro Station located in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Monday morning. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, was reported to the Delhi Fire Services at 11.10 am.
Acting swiftly, the fire department dispatched four fire tenders to the site. The team worked diligently to contain the fire and successfully brought it under control by 1.10 pm.
The incident highlights the importance of safety measures and prompt response to emergencies, ensuring minimal disruption to public transport services.
