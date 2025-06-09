India, UNESCO Deepen Ocean Cooperation at UNOC3 in France

At the ongoing Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, India has reinforced its commitment to global ocean conservation and sustainable use of marine resources. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Earth Sciences (Independent Charge), led a high-level Indian delegation and held a key bilateral meeting with Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

The meeting, which focused on strengthening international ocean observation systems, came as global leaders, scientists, and civil society groups gathered to discuss implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14)—conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Strengthening India's Role in Global Ocean Science

During the bilateral discussions, Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed India’s dedication to advancing ocean science, particularly in the context of climate forecasting, monsoon prediction, and the blue economy.

“Improving our ocean observation infrastructure is critical not just for enhancing climate models and monsoon predictions, but also for unlocking the economic opportunities associated with the blue economy,” stated Dr. Singh.

India is poised to contribute significantly to international efforts through both satellite-based remote sensing technologies and in-situ observation systems. With advanced research platforms such as INSV Tarini, ocean buoys, and collaborations with ISRO, India is well-positioned to support multilateral science programs.

India’s active participation in UNOC3 is particularly important, given the country’s 7,500 km coastline, its critical dependence on the Indian monsoon, and its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region—a strategic theatre for ocean governance.

UNESCO’s Call for Deeper Collaboration

In response, Vidar Helgesen emphasized the need for India to take on a larger role in IOC’s global coordination frameworks, including:

Ocean data sharing platforms to ensure open access to vital marine information.

Strengthening regional observation systems, especially across the Indian Ocean.

Marine services development for disaster risk reduction and ecosystem monitoring.

Helgesen acknowledged India’s technical expertise and strategic location as key assets in advancing the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) and other UNESCO-led efforts under the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030).

“Science must guide ocean action, and data must underpin ocean investment. India’s leadership is critical in shaping this global transformation,” Helgesen stated.

Addressing Global Ocean Challenges

Both leaders expressed concern over urgent global threats, including:

Rising sea levels and their impact on low-lying coastal regions.

Marine plastic pollution and microplastics affecting biodiversity and human health.

Depleting marine biodiversity, particularly in coral reefs and fish stocks.

The dialogue emphasized that multilateral collaboration—rooted in trust, science, and shared resources—is the only way to address these interlinked challenges. India, with its scientific infrastructure, coastal population, and marine research legacy, is increasingly seen as a key voice in global ocean governance.

UNOC3: A Global Platform for Ocean Sustainability

The conference, jointly hosted by France and Costa Rica, from June 9 to 13, 2025, is a flagship event to accelerate progress on SDG 14. It brings together:

Heads of state and government ministers

UN agencies and intergovernmental bodies

Marine scientists and academic institutions

NGOs and coastal community representatives

Key themes at the conference include marine pollution reduction, climate-resilient ocean economies, equitable access to ocean resources, and the empowerment of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

India’s representation by Dr. Singh marks a continued effort to project Indian leadership in marine science diplomacy, regional partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives, particularly for countries of the Global South.

Looking Ahead: India’s Ocean Priorities

Throughout the week, Dr. Jitendra Singh is scheduled to participate in multiple multilateral sessions, focusing on:

Marine capacity building and technology transfer.

Collaborative research on deep-sea ecosystems.

Promoting equitable access to global ocean datasets.

The minister’s engagements will underscore India’s core priorities in the ocean space—scientific leadership, blue economy growth, and sustainable stewardship of marine resources.

As ocean health becomes a defining challenge of the 21st century, India’s proactive engagement with UNESCO and the global community signifies a clear commitment to preserving the planet’s largest shared resource for future generations.