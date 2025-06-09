Left Menu

Tiger Terror: Ranthambore's Lethal Predator Encounters

A 60-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ranthambore National Park, marking the third fatal attack in recent months. Locals protested against the forest department's handling of the situation. Experts suggest changing the practice of baiting a tigress with cubs, which may have habituated them to humans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:25 IST
Tiger Terror: Ranthambore's Lethal Predator Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, a 60-year-old man named Radheshyam was killed by a tiger in a tragic attack on Monday. This is the third fatal incident in less than two months within the Jogi Mahal area.

Radheshyam, a caretaker at a local Jain temple, was attacked early Monday morning. Despite the presence of guards nearby, the attack was fatal. Forest officials have collected hair samples for DNA testing to identify the responsible tiger.

Locals have protested, blocking roads and accusing the forest department of negligence. Experts warn that the practice of baiting tigers may be contributing to these dangerous encounters. Special emphasis is being placed on relocating the cubs involved in these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025