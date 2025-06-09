Tiger Terror: Ranthambore's Lethal Predator Encounters
A 60-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ranthambore National Park, marking the third fatal attack in recent months. Locals protested against the forest department's handling of the situation. Experts suggest changing the practice of baiting a tigress with cubs, which may have habituated them to humans.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, a 60-year-old man named Radheshyam was killed by a tiger in a tragic attack on Monday. This is the third fatal incident in less than two months within the Jogi Mahal area.
Radheshyam, a caretaker at a local Jain temple, was attacked early Monday morning. Despite the presence of guards nearby, the attack was fatal. Forest officials have collected hair samples for DNA testing to identify the responsible tiger.
Locals have protested, blocking roads and accusing the forest department of negligence. Experts warn that the practice of baiting tigers may be contributing to these dangerous encounters. Special emphasis is being placed on relocating the cubs involved in these attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
