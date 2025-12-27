Protesters Detained Over Sengar's Bail at Parliament
On Saturday, Delhi Police detained protesters, including activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, near Parliament as they opposed the bail of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. This comes after the Delhi High Court's controversial decision. Protesters demand the cancellation of Sengar's bail.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police detained several protesters, including activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, near the Parliament complex on Saturday. The demonstration opposed the suspension of the life sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convicted rapist in the Unnao case.
Protesters gathered around 4 PM, demanding the revocation of Sengar's bail, granted by the Delhi High Court last week. Despite warnings from police through loudspeakers about the area being a non-designated protest site, the crowd refused to disperse, leading to their detention.
This action followed a protest the previous day outside the Delhi High Court by the Unnao rape survivor's mother and activists. The court had ordered Sengar's release on bail pending his appeal, but with stringent conditions, while he remains in jail due to another sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YouTube Journalist Savukku Shankar Released on Interim Bail Amid Legal Controversies
Controversial Bail Order in Unnao Case Sparks National Debate
Karnataka High Court Grants Interim Bail to BJP MLA in Murder Case
Outcry Over Bail for Convicted Ex-BJP MLA
CBI Challenges Delhi High Court's Bail in Unnao Rape Case