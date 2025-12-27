Protesters Detained Over Sengar's Bail at Parliament

Delhi Police detained several protesters, including activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, near the Parliament complex on Saturday. The demonstration opposed the suspension of the life sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convicted rapist in the Unnao case.

Protesters gathered around 4 PM, demanding the revocation of Sengar's bail, granted by the Delhi High Court last week. Despite warnings from police through loudspeakers about the area being a non-designated protest site, the crowd refused to disperse, leading to their detention.

This action followed a protest the previous day outside the Delhi High Court by the Unnao rape survivor's mother and activists. The court had ordered Sengar's release on bail pending his appeal, but with stringent conditions, while he remains in jail due to another sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)