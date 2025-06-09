Flood Fury Eases in Assam as Waters Recede

The flood situation in Assam saw a significant improvement on Monday as the number of affected individuals decreased to 1.63 lakh across nine districts. Despite this progress, the death toll from this year's floods and landslides increased by one, reaching a total of 27, according to an official report.

Fortunately, no major river in Assam is currently flowing above the danger level, with reports suggesting that floodwaters are likely to recede if there is no additional rainfall. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 25 revenue circles and 389 villages continue to be impacted, affecting 1,63,083 people in total.

Sribhumi district remains the hardest hit, with 1,21,847 residents affected, followed by Hailakandi with 33,838. Although the overall number of affected individuals was nearly 2.6 lakh in 11 districts on Monday, efforts continue to mitigate the situation. Over 6,000 displaced residents are sheltered in 43 relief camps, with 48 relief distribution centers also operational. Meanwhile, significant cropland remains inundated, affecting over 3,500 hectares, and eight animals have been lost.

