Left Menu

Flood Fury Eases in Assam as Waters Recede

The flood situation in Assam has improved, with the affected population decreasing to 1.63 lakh across nine districts. Despite this, the death toll rose to 27. No major rivers are above danger levels, and floodwaters are expected to recede without further rainfall. Many remain affected and displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:41 IST
Flood Fury Eases in Assam as Waters Recede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Assam saw a significant improvement on Monday as the number of affected individuals decreased to 1.63 lakh across nine districts. Despite this progress, the death toll from this year's floods and landslides increased by one, reaching a total of 27, according to an official report.

Fortunately, no major river in Assam is currently flowing above the danger level, with reports suggesting that floodwaters are likely to recede if there is no additional rainfall. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 25 revenue circles and 389 villages continue to be impacted, affecting 1,63,083 people in total.

Sribhumi district remains the hardest hit, with 1,21,847 residents affected, followed by Hailakandi with 33,838. Although the overall number of affected individuals was nearly 2.6 lakh in 11 districts on Monday, efforts continue to mitigate the situation. Over 6,000 displaced residents are sheltered in 43 relief camps, with 48 relief distribution centers also operational. Meanwhile, significant cropland remains inundated, affecting over 3,500 hectares, and eight animals have been lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025