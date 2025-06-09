Delhi’s Green-Tech Leap: E-Waste Eco Park to Revolutionize Recycling
Delhi is set to unveil an e-waste eco park capable of processing 51,000 metric tonnes annually. Spearheaded by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and DSIIDC, the cutting-edge facility will enhance e-waste management, create over a thousand jobs, and upgrade skills among workers in the sector.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is gearing up to establish an innovative e-waste eco park at Holambi Kalan, promising to manage 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste each year. The initiative, championed by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), marks a significant step in the city's environmental strategy.
During a pivotal meeting chaired by Sirsa, it was decided that a global tender inviting the world's leading green-technology partners would be issued by the DSIIDC. The park, covering 11.4 acres, will operate under a public-private partnership for 15 years, exemplifying a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model.
In addition to substantial e-waste processing, the eco park will include zones for dismantling, refurbishing, and a second-hand electronics market. It aims to skill and formally employ thousands of informal workers currently in hazardous e-waste handling, thus creating over a thousand green jobs, according to Sirsa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eco Recycling Limited Reports Stellar Growth in E-Waste Management
JNARDDC Holds Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling with Stakeholder Meet in Hyderabad
JNARDDC to set up demonstration recycling plant
Mathura Leads Fight Against Climate Change with Greening and Recycling Initiatives
Accelerating Green Energy: India's Critical Mineral Recycling Push