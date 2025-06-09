Delhi’s Green-Tech Leap: E-Waste Eco Park to Revolutionize Recycling

Delhi is gearing up to establish an innovative e-waste eco park at Holambi Kalan, promising to manage 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste each year. The initiative, championed by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), marks a significant step in the city's environmental strategy.

During a pivotal meeting chaired by Sirsa, it was decided that a global tender inviting the world's leading green-technology partners would be issued by the DSIIDC. The park, covering 11.4 acres, will operate under a public-private partnership for 15 years, exemplifying a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model.

In addition to substantial e-waste processing, the eco park will include zones for dismantling, refurbishing, and a second-hand electronics market. It aims to skill and formally employ thousands of informal workers currently in hazardous e-waste handling, thus creating over a thousand green jobs, according to Sirsa.

