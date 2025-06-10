Drone Warfare: Odesa's Maternity Ward Caught in Crossfire

In a significant escalation, Russia launched a large-scale drone assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and the crucial southern port city of Odesa. The attacks, which occurred overnight, included a direct hit on a maternity ward and caused widespread damage across various districts, local officials confirmed.

The strikes disrupted multiple areas within Kyiv, with emergency workers called to four different neighborhoods shortly after midnight. Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed residents via the Telegram platform, urging them to take shelter as drone incursions continued. Explosions were reported throughout the city as military officials assessed the situation.

In Odesa, a massive drone attack struck an emergency medical building, including a maternity ward. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported, and evacuations were swiftly conducted. The recent surge in assault operations reflects a stark increase in retaliatory measures by Moscow in response to Ukraine's advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)