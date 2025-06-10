Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Odesa's Maternity Ward Caught in Crossfire

A large-scale drone attack by Russia on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the southern port of Odesa, targeted a maternity ward and other structures. Officials report fires and damages in multiple districts, with ongoing strikes prompting evacuations. The recent intensification in attacks reflects retaliatory actions by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:48 IST
Drone Warfare: Odesa's Maternity Ward Caught in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russia launched a large-scale drone assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and the crucial southern port city of Odesa. The attacks, which occurred overnight, included a direct hit on a maternity ward and caused widespread damage across various districts, local officials confirmed.

The strikes disrupted multiple areas within Kyiv, with emergency workers called to four different neighborhoods shortly after midnight. Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed residents via the Telegram platform, urging them to take shelter as drone incursions continued. Explosions were reported throughout the city as military officials assessed the situation.

In Odesa, a massive drone attack struck an emergency medical building, including a maternity ward. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported, and evacuations were swiftly conducted. The recent surge in assault operations reflects a stark increase in retaliatory measures by Moscow in response to Ukraine's advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025