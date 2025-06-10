Left Menu

Tragedy in Dwarka: Family's Desperate Escape from Towering Inferno

A devastating fire in Delhi's Dwarka led to the tragic deaths of a father and his two children, who jumped from their apartment to escape the blaze. The fire engulfed the top floors of their building, causing widespread panic and evacuation as firefighting operations continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:02 IST
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka when a father and his two children died after jumping from their apartment in an attempt to escape a massive fire that engulfed the top floors of their building. The fire broke out in the eighth and ninth floors of the Sapath Society housing complex early Tuesday morning.

The children, aged 10 and 12, jumped from the balcony to save themselves but were declared dead upon arrival at Akash Hospital. Their father, Yash Yadav, 35, also succumbed after leaping from the same balcony, and was declared dead at IGI Hospital. Yadav's wife and niece sustained injuries and were also taken to Akash Hospital.

The fire department received a call at 10:01 am and initially dispatched eight fire tenders, which increased as the fire's severity became clear. Residents scrambled to evacuate, with dramatic images showing people crying for help. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and firefighting efforts continue with more than a dozen fire tenders at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

